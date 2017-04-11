The Redding Pilot

Softball: Danbury 3, Joel Barlow 2

Unable to back up a strong pitching performance with enough hits, the Joel Barlow High softball team lost 3-2 to Danbury in a non-league game on Tuesday, April 11.

The Falcons trailed 1-0 after one inning but tied it a 1-1 in the fourth. The Hatters took the lead for good in the sixth with a pair of runs and Barlow got only one back in its half of the inning.

Briana Marcelino had two hits for Barlow, including a triple, and scored two runs. Lydia Dazzo also had two hits,

Starting pitcher Caitlin Colangelo went four innings with one run on three hits, two strikeouts and two walks. Claire McCann pitched three innings and took the loss with two runs on to hits, three strikeouts and one walk.

Alexa McCadey went the distance for Danbury, allowing two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.

