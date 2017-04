Two juvenile boys from Easton— a 17-year old and a 15-year old — were arrested in Redding on Friday, April 5 after an investigation determined they had been involved in a fight that occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Newtown Turnpike.

The 15-year old was arrested for second-degree assault, third-degree assault, breach of peace and criminal mischief.

The 17-year old was arrested for third-degree assault and breach of peace.

Both were released into the custody of their parents.