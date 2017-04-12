Dog park for Topstone passes planning commission in close vote

Planning Commissioners voted 3 to 2 on Tuesday evening to give approval to a plan to install a dog park at Topstone Park.

The dog park is proposed to be built at the bend in the park’s entrance driveway, about 100 yards in from Topstone Road, beyond gates that close during the winter, project advocate Max Daignault says.

It was originally proposed to be built near the Redding Community Center, but a number of problems arose with that location. The new Topstone location would be a “natural” dog park, with trees, and rock walls left within the confines of the fenced area.

The plan now goes to the Board of Selectmen for review.

Attached to the Planning Commission’s approval of the plan are a number of recommendations and notes for the Board of Selectmen to consider, including:

That the applicant determine a clear number of residents who would use the park regularly,

That the selectmen determine whether the park would be economically sustainable,

That the selectmen consider whether this is a good time to move forward with such a plan “when teachers are being eliminated,”

That the aesthetics of the park are continually reviewed to stay within the town plan,

That trees larger than 12-inches in diameter remain in place,

That the selectmen review insurance needs and information on town liability.

Overall, those commissioners voting to approve the plan felt the dog park is allowable under the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development. But, many had some reservations about the plan.

In particular, commissioners were concerned especially about the sustainability of the park, whether it fits the aesthetic of Topstone Park, and whether it is a good time to build the park considering recent budget cuts.

“It’s not that it’s a bad idea,” said sitting chairman Nancy King, who voted to approve the idea. “I would be the last person to deny the dogs another place to go run, but there could be a lot of pushback because it might be the wrong time” to propose this plan.

She also asked, “is this park going to remain sustainable? I don’t know.”

Commissioner Regina O’Brien, who voted against the motion, said that she didn’t feel the dog park fit the aesthetic of Topstone.

“When I looked at this location, I have an expectation that my drive into Topstone might be a little less pristine” with a dog park installed along the driveway.

“It wouldn’t be highly visible but I like the idea of it being next to a parking lot, rather than really along a beautiful entrance to our park. This is my personal, subjective aesthetic, but it relates to how we view the town plan and how we use the space that we do have here.”

In response to questions about sustainability and cost,Max Daignault, the lead advocate for the project, said he has confirmation from the Park & Recreation commission that the commission is in favor of the plan and is ready to dedicate $300 a year of its existing budget to replacing plastic bags at the park. He says this would be the only recurring fee to operate the park.

Daignault has also said, since the beginning of his presentation of the plan, that all funds for the park would be raised privately. A fencing company has given him a rough estimate for the project of about $19,000.