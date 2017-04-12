The Redding Pilot

Softball: Newtown 3, Joel Barlow 2

By Redding Pilot on April 12, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Despite another strong pitching performance the Joel Barlow High varsity softball team lost a 3-2 decision to Newtown in extra innings on Wednesday, April 12. It was the second one-run loss for the Falcons in two days.

Barlow starter Claire McCann and Newtown’s Sara Kennedy were locked in pitchers’ duel as the game remained scoreless through five innings. Newtown broke the tie in the top of the with with two runs but the Falcons tied it up in their next turn.

It was a 2-2 affair until the top of the ninth when Newtown scored the go-ahead run. Barlow could not respond in its last turn.
Briana Marcelino had one hit, driving in one run and scoring one. Sabrina Lalor had a double and a run scored.

McCann went five and a third innings with run on four hits, five strikeouts and three walks. Caitlin Colangelo took the loss, going three and two thirds innings with two runs (one earned), three strikeouts and a walk.

Related posts:

  1. Softball: Historic win goes to Barlow
  2. Softball: Wave, Newtown ruffle Falcons’ feathers
  3. Softball: Newtown 12, Joel Barlow 0
  4. Softball: Barlow exits in quarterfinals

Tags: , ,

Previous Post National Alliance on Mental Illness offers support group for parents
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress