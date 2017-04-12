Despite another strong pitching performance the Joel Barlow High varsity softball team lost a 3-2 decision to Newtown in extra innings on Wednesday, April 12. It was the second one-run loss for the Falcons in two days.

Barlow starter Claire McCann and Newtown’s Sara Kennedy were locked in pitchers’ duel as the game remained scoreless through five innings. Newtown broke the tie in the top of the with with two runs but the Falcons tied it up in their next turn.

It was a 2-2 affair until the top of the ninth when Newtown scored the go-ahead run. Barlow could not respond in its last turn.

Briana Marcelino had one hit, driving in one run and scoring one. Sabrina Lalor had a double and a run scored.

McCann went five and a third innings with run on four hits, five strikeouts and three walks. Caitlin Colangelo took the loss, going three and two thirds innings with two runs (one earned), three strikeouts and a walk.