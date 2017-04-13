College students stay connected to Redding through wire mill

The four students still involved with the Gilbert & Bennett Wire Mill — Michael Lin, Suzy Goldberg, Olivia Greenspan, and Jamie Curtis (not all pictured) — started working on the project when they were at Joel Barlow High School.

Every newspaper in Connecticut has run at least one headline about the migration of millennials out of the state in recent years.

(See: “An Unsteady Future for New England’s Suburbs” — http://theatln.tc/2pq0L6M. Or “A Millennial tells us why he’s left Connecticut twice” — http://cour.at/2ppRzit.)

But a group of students associated with a Today’s Industrial Living Landscape (TILL) project based around Redding’s Gilbert & Bennett wire mill site are bucking that trend and staying involved in the evolution of their home turf.

While they may not be living in town, these students remain connected to their roots through a start-up they imagined: Verti-grow — a vertical farming company the students envision being founded at the wire mill.

Barlow graduates Michael Lin, Suzy Goldberg, Olivia Greenspan, and Jamie Curtis are all college students in other states — Ohio, New York and Georgia among them — who remain involved in Reddingite Jane Philbrick’s research into the wire mill site.

Philbrick presented a blueprint for the redevelopment of the wire mill site two weeks ago with her TILL team, which includes Harvard professor Niall Kirkwood. (See last week’s issue of The Pilot or www.bit.ly/2nB0D80.)

Fairfield County is “like a feeder system to the global marketplace,” Philbrick said of the area’s education system. “We pay the cost of high-quality education but don’t reap the benefits.”

Philbrick intentionally expanded her project — as early as 2013 — to include young community stakeholders as an example of how a community can work to retain its young adults.

“Why does this generation over and over again end its relationship with this town after they get a high school diploma?” Philbrick asked.

The students who make up Verti-grow have been with Philbrick for four years, the artist says, noting that this is “no trivial portion of their [19-year-old] lives.”

“We see opportunity here,” Philbrick said.

Former Joel Barlow High School students in college are “networked with really significant knowledge bases. Many in town may see them as kids, but the cities see them as the future. Why aren’t we looking at our town and our school system to harvest that investment?

Redding has rich soil for them to plant their future ideas in, and develop an ecosystem of a real economy for our town,” she said.

Re:Wire

The students first got involved with Philbrick’s work during a program that the artist’s educational program Re:Wire put on in collaboration with Joel Barlow High School.

The intent of the program was to encourage the youth of Redding to take an active role in deciding the future fate of the wire mill.

“I came into math class and there was a notice on my desk,” remembered Greenspan, now a student at Fordham in the Bronx.

“I thought it sounded really interesting. It started with weekly meetings in a conference room, and every week before our meeting we’d research a different artist or architect. Or Jane would send us a lecture that someone at Harvard School of Design gave, then we’d have a peer-to-peer exchange of background learning [in the weekly meetings].

“It’s funny, because I showed up to the first meeting basically hammer in hand, and instead we did essentially an advanced graduate seminar in art.”

After that first round of weekly meetings over the course of a school year, Re:Wire expanded into the summer months. During a summerlong atelier — a term for an artist’s workshop or studio under which many participants operate — the students involved put together an interdisciplinary master plan for the wire mill, and contributed to a professional master plan produced by Philbrick and two architects — Ludvig Hällje of Gothenburg, Sweden, and architect and artist Emil Lillo of Glasgow, Scotland.

Goldberg remembered by phone from Kenyon University in Ohio that this summer program taught her how to “speak other people’s languages.” The students involved in Re:Wire, and now Verti-grow, “have such different interests, but we are able to communicate our ‘languages’ in a way that facilitates solutions. We have conversations about social issues and art and science, and through all of these disciplines, we learn from each other’s perspectives. We’ve been able to create a dialogue that can be used to work to further develop solutions.”

Greenspan said she thinks Philbrick’s vision for Re:Wire as a way to keep Redding students invested in their community is working.

“Everyone’s gone out of the town, and without Re:Wire that would have been the end of the story. It would have ended upon reception of our diploma,” she said.

“But we’re all so excited about the wire mill, and we’ve come to realize there is much more we could contribute. We have professors and experts now agreeing to be advisers on this project, and we’re submitting a research grant to look into ethics of farming.”

Verti-grow

The creators of Verti-grow — Lin, Curtis, Greenspan, and Goldberg — hope to build their company’s first site on the property of the wire mill during phase 2 of the plan proposed by Philbrick.

The town’s foreclosure on the Georgetown Land Development Co., which owes the town $2.5 million in back taxes on the site, is still in limbo, and Philbrick’s plan, for the time being, remains just a proposal.

Hydroponics, the technology of growing plants in a small amount of water, allows for the idea of vertical farming — which can be 20 times more space-efficient than a traditional farm, Greenspan said.

“This is very much an active project,” Greenspan said during a phone interview.

As an example, three weeks ago Greenspan took part in the Fordham Foundries Pitch competition.

“It’s a business incubator and pitch competition with $10,000 in prizes,” she said. “I didn’t win, but I honed my pitch and did their coaching sessions.”

Through that project, Greenspan secured the help of an executive with Blue Planet, one of the leading indoor farming firms in the United States and one of many experts who have taken a liking to the project, like Dr. Dickson D. Despommier, the man who coined the term “vertical farming.” He’s invited the team to appear on his own podcast.

Lin is also taking active steps to secure seed funding for the project near his college, Georgia Tech, where he studies computer science and focuses on the physical Internet.

His focus in Verti-grow is on the distribution technology to be used by the farm.

He sais he is asking, “How do we design the kind of infrastructure to transport goods to places we think people would need them? Whether it’s restaurants, or selling to customers, my vision is that we can try to penetrate new spaces and new customer bases that traditional farmer markets can’t market to.”

Of all the lessons learned through Re:Wire, all of the students interviewed agreed that the program taught them to achieve results through personal initiative.

“Instead of just talking about things, we were actually doing them,” remembered Goldberg. “It was a platform to try things and to solve problems and to come up with real-world solutions.”

Greenspan agreed, adding that she doesn’t think there are many educational models that support personal initiative.

“I don’t think we have many models for that,” she said, “at least not for young children.

“A student could do very well in high school and pass all of the academic requirements; do every assignments given with specific directions and just follow what one was told, which isn’t a necessarily bad model.

“But to also concurrently be involved in a pedagogical model, or an exploratory model, and being asked to take initiative on your own is very different from what we think of when we think of education.”