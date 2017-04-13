Cottrell gets 100th hit

The Redding Pilot

Sports Briefs lists accomplishments of Redding and Easton athletes and teams. Call Sports Editor Rocco Paul Valluzzo at 203-364-4152 or email [email protected]

Christiana Cottrell of Redding, a senior at Lauralton Hall in Milford, got the 100th hit of her high school softball career when she took the first pitch of the season opener and doubled to left center field.

Cottrell, a team captain, shortstop and All-State selection last season, will play Division I softball for Colgate University in the fall.

