The start of its South-West Conference schedule last week featured the Joel Barlow High boys varsity lacrosse team making short work of the competition.

The Falcons opened the season with a loss to Bay Shore, N.Y., then dominated at both ends of the field in their first two league games.

Hosting New Milford on Tuesday, April 4, the Falcons went right to work on attack, leading early and cruising to a 15-5 win.

Led by Tom Rossini’s three-goal effort, Barlow was up 5-0 before the Green Wave could find the net, coming at 8:53 before halftime on a goal by Luke Alexander. This would be the visitors’ only tally until the final frame.

In the meantime, it was business as usual for Barlow, which then went on an 8-0 run, helped in part by Grayson DiMiceli’s four goals. While the Wave did outscore Barlow in the final frame, the outcome was never in question.

DiMiceli led Barlow with six goals. He also had four assists. Rossini finished with four (one assist).

Jack Goldburg scored two goals (four assists) while Kyle Converse and James Porter each had one. Max Sokolich had two assists, while Andrew Powell, Rob Bartlett and Ryan Gombos each had one.

Alec Wilson and Greg DeCarlo shared time in goal for Barlow, making seven and four assists, respectively.

With seven different players finding the net, the Falcons defeated Stratford 15-3 on Friday, April 7.

The Falcons went up 5-1 after one quarter and led 9-1 at halftime. Shutting out Stratford in the middle quarters, they eventually increased their lead to 15-1 after three frames.

Barlow eased up its attack in the final frame and rested most of its starters. The Red Devils scored three goals, coming up way short.

Powell led Barlow with five goals. He also had one assist.

DiMiceli netted four with one assist and Rossini scored two. Kyle Converse, Goldburg (one assist), Gombos (one assist) and Grant Ciccarello all scored one goal apiece. Will Katts had an assist.

Wilson made four saves in goal for Barlow. DeCarlo and Matt Dorenbosch also saw time in goal, each with one save.

Barlow visits Brookfield today (Thursday) at 5:30 p.m. and is home to Wantagh, N.Y. on Tuesday at 5.