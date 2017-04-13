Film director seeks extras

Those who always wanted to be in a movie may find themselves as extras in a short film called All is Not Lost. It will be filming in Wilton from Saturday, April 22, through Wednesday, April 26.

The film is the story of two elderly men and one of their caregivers, grappling with the absurd antics of living in a senior living community, as they simultaneously deal with their own sense of identity and loss.

It’s a narrative dramedy that offers hope and celebrates life in all its unpredictable highs and lows, according to director Natalie Gee. Based in New York City, she has nearly 10 years of experience in the film industry. She works as a production manager on shoots for L’Oreal, Redken and Kerastase.

She is also the short film programmer for the Brooklyn Film Festival and also works for film festivals across the country including Tribeca and Telluride as well as the Bermuda International Film Festival. As an actress, she has appeared in national commercials and works in film and television.

Gee is looking for extras for two of the shoot days:

Tuesday, April 25, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Background actors playing gallery visitors. Any age. Wardrobe should be casual attire with nothing overly patterned, no logos, no polka dots, no yellow. Cooler colors work best.

The location is the Aldrich Museum, 258 Main Street in Ridgefield. There is no pay, but lunch and snacks will be provided.

Wednesday, April 26, 9 to 5

Background actors playing residents who live in a senior community participating in a water aerobics class. Must be comfortable in a bathing suit and being in water. Must be between the ages of 60 to 80 years old.

Please bring swimsuit and something warm. The location is a private pool in Wilton. There is no pay, but lunch and snacks will be provided.

Anyone interested may email [email protected] for more information and to confirm involvement with the film.