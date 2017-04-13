Keeping up the pace in the second half proved difficult for the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team when it visited Weston.

The Falcons appeared to be in good shape with a five-goal lead after one half on Tuesday, April 11. Not long after that, things began to go awry.

Difficulties in holding on to the ball and lost draw controls on their part became opportunities for Weston. Little by little things got away from them in a 9-8 loss.

It marked the second time this season that the Falcons had a sizable first-half lead only to lose it in the second.

“It’s frustrating,” said Barlow head coach Steve Coppock. “There were enough mistakes made on the field, and it cost us.”

Barlow appeared to be on course for victory in the first half. With things tied at 2-2, the Falcons made their move, with Tess Siburn, Elena Petron, Cat Goncalves and Julia Shapiro all finding the net to put their team up 7-2 at the break.

Unfortunately for Barlow, it was all downhill from there. When play resumed, Weston stepped up its game.

Taking advantage of fouls called against Barlow, the Trojans were awarded a number of free position plays. Led by Taylor Moore and Nicole Werner, the hosts turned a five-goal deficit into an 8-7 lead with less than six minutes to play.

“I think we got a little tired,” said Coppock. “We got a little sloppy with the ball. Weston played with a lot more enthusiasm, a lot more energy.”

Sofia Bara’s goal with 4:47 left made it a two-goal game. While the Falcons finally responded with a goal by Sarah Witherbee with 14 seconds to go, that would be it for Barlow.

“Weston’s a really good team,” said Coppock. “There are a lot of good teams in the SWC. You can’t take anyone for granted.”

Siburn led Barlow with three goals. She also had an assist. Petron scored two.

Shapiro (two assists), Goncalves and Witherbee each scored a goal for Barlow.

Megan Kowalski made 12 saves in goal for Barlow, now 1-3 overall. It hosts Brookfield today (Thursday) at 5 p.m., and hosts Masuk on Monday at 6:30.