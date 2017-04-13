In a rematch of last season’s South-West Conference finalists, the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team lost 7-0 to Weston on Wednesday, April 5.

Kayla Koch gave up just a game at first singles to beat Maddie Massey 6-1, 6-0. Ally D’Aquino needed three sets but held off Cally Higgins 6-7, 6-0, 6-4 in the No. 2 singles spot.

Rachel Finkel beat Elizabeth McCain 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets at third singles and Bevin Benson was a 6-3, 6-0 winner at fourth singles over Anastasia Fassman.

Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik formed the first doubles team for a 6-1, 6-3 win over Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko. Second doubles was a three-setter with Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech beating Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Completing the sweep, Nicole Herman and Claire DiMarco posted 6-1, 6-3 scores over Deirdre Grob and Laurel Winslow at third doubles.

It was the beginning of a three-match losing streak for the Falcons, who were also swept in non-league contests by Fairfield Ludlowe and Staples. They stopped the skid on Monday, when they dominated Stratford in a 7-0 sweep.

Four of the seven matches were shutouts, and the Falcons just missed doing the same in one other. Massey posted 6-0, 6-0 scores in a sweep of Emily Shaw at first singles.

At second singles, Higgins posted the same scores against Shannon Meisel, as did McCain at third singles to beat Gabriella Berg. Winslow gave up just a game at fourth singles for a 6-0, 6-1 win over Jenique Richards.

All of the doubles matches were straight-set wins for Barlow. Sydney Higgins and Lesko were in the top spot for a 6-0, 6-2 win over Ndidi Anekwe and Maia Duane.

Sweeping second doubles, Kudej and Galban defeated Kelly Londa and Ashley Gramajo 6-0, 6-0. Callie Bast and Riley Hilford were at third doubles for a 6-4, 6-3 win over Martha Polanco and Allison Boursiquot.

Barlow, now 2-3, is at New Fairfield today (Thursday), is home to Bunnell on Monday and visits Weston for a rematch on Wednesday. All matches are at 3:45 p.m.