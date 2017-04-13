Girls track preview: Athletes must step up for Barlow

Time will tell how the Joel Barlow High girls track and field team will fare when it comes to certain events in the 2017 season.

In some the Falcons are already in good shape. In others they will need athletes to step up to get the job done.

During the first two weeks of practice the team was limited to what events it could actually practice (mostly sprints, distance) due to the weather. Much of its preparation has involved conditioning, weight training and getting outside as often as possible.

“That’s how we’ve been prepping,” said third-year head coach Ryan Swift. “There were eight or nine events we hadn’t tried yet until last week.”

Now that the weather has been better, the Falcons can concentrate on the hurdles, jumps and throwing events in particular to get ready for their first meet on Wednesday at Newtown.

At this point the Falcons appear to be strong in the sprints and mid-distance events. They need some work in throwing.

“We’ll throw by committee,” said Swift. “Everyone is going to have to step up and try to throw.”

With 45 girls out for the team, the Falcons will have enough athletes to cover all of the events. Some are back from last season’s team, which finished with a 6-6 regular-season record.

Barlow finished ninth at the South-West Conference championship and then went on to take sixth at the state Class MM meet.

It graduated only a few athletes since then, but they were key ones, including former captains Grace Blackwell, Lauren Doyle and Lizzy Weston. Blackwell (All-State, All-SWC) was a sprinter/ relay runner and Doyle competed in the hurdles. West was a distance runner.

The Falcons also graduated Kyleigh Dumas, an All-State pole vaulter.

“Those were huge shoes to fill,” said Swift. “Anytime you graduate a couple of state champions, the younger girls have to step up. We’re really happy with who we have.”

A young team this season, the Falcons will have just seven seniors, including Jess Matsuoka, an experienced 800- and 1,600-meter runner. Classmate Marissa Gregory is a thrower, and Kacey O’Connor will be a distance runner.

Kate DiBella is an experienced pole vaulter. Also back is high jumper Kayla Crosby, as well as Grace McKeon and Caroline Miller.

Barlow will count on a lot of juniors to score points, including sprinter Alyson Tomaszewski, who was second in a lot of races last season. Amelia Blackwell is another sprinter who may move to mid-distance.

Classmate Lauren Chin, who competes in the sprints and hurdles, is back, as is Liz Madison. According to Swift, sophomore Hannah Ceva can compete in six or seven events and could surprise the competition this season.

Freshman Tess Dougall will compete in the distance events. Also a freshman, Kate Matsuoka is a candidate for the pole vault.

“We’re very athletic,” said Swift. “Anytime I’m given an athlete, I can find a place for you.”