Obituary: Elaine Irene ‘Mable’ Pozek, 80

Elaine Irene (Mable) Pozek, 80, of Newtown died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 6. She was born in Stamford on March 8, 1937 to the late John and Irene Mable.

Elaine graduated from Stamford High School in 1954 and worked as a secretary at Dorr Oliver before becoming a full-time homemaker raising three children. Once her children were grown, Elaine worked as a nursery school teacher in Springdale.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed traveling, bird watching, gardening, and her collection of dolls, her family said. She belonged to the Queen Anne Doll Club of Stamford, the American Federated Doll Club, and also belonged to the Redding Garden Club, St. Patrick Women’s Guild, and the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 616.

She is survived by her husband, Rudolph J. Pozek, and her daughters Sheri Hoyt , with partner John Vecchio of Southbury, Kim Coppola and her husband Mike of Stamford, and Candace Badinelli and her husband Al of Danbury, and two grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers Theodore Mable and Richard Mable, and is survived by her sister-in-law Phyllis Mable of Stamford.

Recently, Elaine had transitional care from New England Home Care, Waterbury, CT. Regrettably, this organization does not accept donations, so the family has asked in lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Patrick’s Church Women’s Guild.

A memorial service will be held at Saint Patrick Church, 169 Black Rock Turnpike, West Redding, on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 10 a.m..

A funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with a luncheon following the mass. Burial will be immediate family only.