Obituary: Nancy Comstock Andrews

Nancy Comstock Andrews passed away on April 3rd, 2017 surrounded by her loving family at Regional Hospice in Danbury, CT. Nancy was born in Norwalk, CT to the late Earle Hamilton and Dorothy Glaeser Comstock, and was a proud 11th generation Comstock in Norwalk.

Creative, talented and inspiring, Nancy danced throughout her entire life. After graduating from Norwalk High, she received a Bachelor of Arts in Dance from Bennington College and a Masters in Developmental Psychology from Columbia University. She began studying dance at the age of 4 in Norwalk, and spent summers studying in the professional class at the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo School in New York City.

At Bennington, she focused on Modern Dance Performance and Composition. Nancy studied and performed with many pioneer modern dancers, including Bill Bales, Donald McKayle, Ruth Currier, Jose Limon, Lucas Hoving, and Merce Cunningham. The College awarded her scholarships to study at The Martha Graham School in New York City and The American Dance Festival, where she performed with the Doris Humphrey Repertory Group. She went on to perform in New York City with the modern companies of Jack Moore, Jeff Duncan, Valerie Bettis, and Anna Sokolow.

Her performing life was followed by a career in college teaching. She was the Director of the Dance Program at Skidmore College and a Professor of Dance at Montclair State University, Keuka College, Wells College, and Eastern Connecticut State University.

Always wanting to share her love of dance with others, she began the Lebanon School of Dance in Lebanon, CT in 1980. She was the director and its primary teacher for over 15 years. She then moved to Ridgefield, CT and started The Ridgefield School of Dance in 1997. She was the School’s Director and a favorite teacher to many until her retirement in 2015. Teaching dance was her love, which she shared freely with all of her students. Seeing her many students progress in their love and learning of dance filled her with great joy and satisfaction. She was truly blessed to have taught many beautiful dancers.

She was actively involved in the arts community in Ridgefield, CT, serving for 10 years as Chair of the Ridgefield Arts Council. In 2011, the Council honored her by initiating an annual award in her name to recognize volunteers who support local arts organizations.

Upon her move to Redding, CT in 2009, Nancy became active in the Redding Garden Club, the Drum Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Farview Farm Homeowner‘s Association, serving as Social Chairman and as President.

Nancy had a lifelong love of sailing and animals. She raised and showed many champion German Shorthaired Pointers, starting Von Pooh Shorthairs with her first husband in Chester and Lebanon, CT.

Nancy is survived by her beloved husband, Alan Andrews, and her two children, Amy Baldwin and fiancé Hugh Davis of Westport, Matthew Baldwin and his wife Joyce of Redding, and stepson Chris Andrews and his wife Kate of Orland Park, IL. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Comstock and his wife Edith of Birmingham, AL., four wonderful grandchildren, McKenna, Kaela, Madeline, and Oliver, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on May 6, at 1pm, at the Redding Congregational Church. Rev. Dean Ahlberg will officiate the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to The Suzanne Wright Foundation, a pancreatic cancer research organization, or to ROAR, a Ridgefield, CT no-kill animal shelter.

To light a candle or leave a condolence in her memory, please visit DanburyMemorial.com.