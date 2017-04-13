The Redding Pilot

State legislators to host town hall at library on Monday

By Redding Pilot on April 13, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

State Senator Toni Boucher, State Rep. Will Duff and State Rep. Adam Dunsby.

State Reps. Adam Dunsby (R-135) and Will Duff (R-2) and state Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) will be hosting a town hall meeting on Monday, April 17, at the Mark Twain Library from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

“The Redding legislative trio invites all interested constituents to join them in discussing the issues that are shaping the 2017 legislative session — like the state budget deficit and any bill proposals that could directly impact our community,” a press release states.

Residents who have questions or are unable to attend but would still like to connect with their representatives may contact the state reps at 800-842-1423 or Boucher at 800-842-1421. They may also email [email protected], [email protected], or [email protected]

