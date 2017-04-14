A one-run lead did not hold up for the Joel Barlow High varsity baseball team as it lost a 3-2 decision to host Notre Dame of Fairfield on Thursday, April 13.

Notre Dame went up 1-0 in the second inning on an RBI single by Bob Karosy. The Falcons went ahead in the top of the third as Andrew Johnson and Mark D’Augelli each drove in runs.

It remained a 2-1 game until the bottom of the fifth when Jeremy Tierney drove in two runs for the Lancers. Barlow could not respond in its two remaining turns at the plate.

Brendan Cegelka earned the win for Notre Dame, going seven innings, surrendering two runs, five hits, striking out four, and walking none. Barlow starting pitcher Matt McGannon took the loss. He went five innings, surrendering three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.