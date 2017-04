With its opponent unable to field a full team score, the Joel Barlow High boy golf team defeated host Stratford with a score of 176 on Thursday, April 13, at Mill River Country Club.

All of the Falcons broke 50. Pierce Beach and Grant Worthington were tied for medalist honors, each with a round of 43. Both Jimmy Stablein and James Menapace shot a 45.

Also playing in the match, Nick Roman had a 48.