Girls lacrosse: Joel Barlow 7, Brookfield 6 (OT)

By Redding Pilot on April 14, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Battling back from a three-goal deficit, the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team defeated Brookfield 7-6 in overtime at home on Thursday, April 13.

The Falcons, who were down 6-3 at halftime, shut out Brookfield in the second half and managed to tie the score, forcing overtime before getting a goal in the extra period for the win.

Cat Conclaves scored three goals for Barlow. Maddie Porter, Sarah Witherbee, Julia Shapiro and Elena Petron each netted one.
Megan Kowalski had four saves in goal for Barlow.

