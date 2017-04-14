The Redding Pilot

Home sales in Redding in March

By Redding Pilot on April 14, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 0 Comments

326 Newtown Turnpike: Bruce R. Tompkins and Jean B. Tompkins to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee, no consideration.

54 Sanfordtown Road: Sarah Packard to Sarah and Andrew J. Packard, no consideration.

342 Newtown Turnpike: Vincent and Linda S. Annechiarico to Arron J. and Stephanie P. Edwards, $550,000.

56 Portland Avenue, Unit 17: Blanche M. Gunther to Blanche M. Gunther and David W. Reed, no consideration.

16 Dayton Road: HSBC Bank USA NA, Trustee to Sylwia and Robert Kloc, $307,650.

43 Farview Farm Road: Catherine Mary Mulberry to John and Sara Ball, $740,000.

13 Guardhouse Drive: Le-Tuan Lloyd Wang to Rue-Hwa Gloria Chang, no consideration.

154 Umpawaug Road: Kimberly O. Cook to Stylianos and Noemi Kakavelis, $300,000.

663 Redding Road: Marina K. Tomlinson to Anne C. McGuire, Ryan E. McGuire and Carol C. Garey, $390,000.

12 Granite Ridge Road: John S. and Ana O’Sullivan to Jonathan and Jessica Curri, $440,000.

27 Granite Ridge Road: Jean (aka Frances Jean) Yettito to Bogdan and Nadiya Grynchak, $300,000.

34 Mountain Road: Antonio Garcia to Angela Gehlen, no consideration.

43 Umpawaug Road: Estate of Diane F. Taylor to Jose M. Lleras and Diana Guzman, $435,000.

12 Woods Way, Unit 18A: George and Beverley DeJager to Deborah Finkel, $555,000.

Related posts:

  1. All the houses that sold in February in Redding
  2. All of the homes sold in Redding in November
  3. All the houses that sold in Redding last month
  4. All of the homes that sold in Redding in October

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Boys golf: Barlow opens with win Next Post Baseball: Notre Dame 3, Joel Barlow 2
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress