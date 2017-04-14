Home sales in Redding in March

326 Newtown Turnpike: Bruce R. Tompkins and Jean B. Tompkins to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee, no consideration.

54 Sanfordtown Road: Sarah Packard to Sarah and Andrew J. Packard, no consideration.

342 Newtown Turnpike: Vincent and Linda S. Annechiarico to Arron J. and Stephanie P. Edwards, $550,000.

56 Portland Avenue, Unit 17: Blanche M. Gunther to Blanche M. Gunther and David W. Reed, no consideration.

16 Dayton Road: HSBC Bank USA NA, Trustee to Sylwia and Robert Kloc, $307,650.

43 Farview Farm Road: Catherine Mary Mulberry to John and Sara Ball, $740,000.

13 Guardhouse Drive: Le-Tuan Lloyd Wang to Rue-Hwa Gloria Chang, no consideration.

154 Umpawaug Road: Kimberly O. Cook to Stylianos and Noemi Kakavelis, $300,000.

663 Redding Road: Marina K. Tomlinson to Anne C. McGuire, Ryan E. McGuire and Carol C. Garey, $390,000.

12 Granite Ridge Road: John S. and Ana O’Sullivan to Jonathan and Jessica Curri, $440,000.

27 Granite Ridge Road: Jean (aka Frances Jean) Yettito to Bogdan and Nadiya Grynchak, $300,000.

34 Mountain Road: Antonio Garcia to Angela Gehlen, no consideration.

43 Umpawaug Road: Estate of Diane F. Taylor to Jose M. Lleras and Diana Guzman, $435,000.

12 Woods Way, Unit 18A: George and Beverley DeJager to Deborah Finkel, $555,000.