In a seesaw battled, the Joel Barlow High softball team rallied to beat New Milford 8-6 in eight innings on Thursday, April 13.

Barlow scored a run in each of the first three innings only to have the Green Wave tie things in the bottom of the third. It then added another in the fourth, only to have the Falcon go up 5-4 in the fourth.

New Milford scored its last two in the bottom of the fourth before the Falcons quickly tied it in the fifth. Two more in the eighth were good for the win.

Kristen Acocella went four for four, including a home run and a double. She also drove in four runs and scored two.

Caitlin Colangelo had two hits and scored two runs. Samantha Hilford hit a home run for an RBI and a run scored.

Colangelo also pitched a complete game, allowing six runs (five earned), on 13 hits, 11 strikeouts and three walks.