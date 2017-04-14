The Redding Pilot

West Redding VFD to hold open house on April 23

On Sunday, April 23, 60 volunteer fire departments throughout the state will celebrate the start of National Volunteer Week (April 23 to 29) by holding open houses.

The West Redding Volunteer Fire Department will be participating in this event by opening the doors to its firehouse — located at 306 Umpawaug Road in Redding — from 10 to 2.

Visitors to the firehouse will be able to talk with volunteer firefighters about the work they do, explore fire apparatus and turnout gear, get a tour of the firehouse, and fill out an application. For more information, visit www.westreddingfiredepartment.org.

More than 80% of all fire personnel in Connecticut are volunteers, and the majority of fire departments throughout the state are experiencing a volunteer shortage. Local fire departments need volunteers of all skill levels and abilities, people willing and able to respond to emergencies whenever called upon.

