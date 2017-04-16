Two weeks to go until Frog Frolic

Huckleberry the Frog always leaps into action the week before the Frog Frolic with a special guest appearance at Redding Elementary School during morning drop-off. Huckleberry, RES Principal Dr. Carrie Wessman Huber and a few froggy friends hand out Mark Twain Library pencils and frog erasers to all students. The Frog Frolic — A Children’s Country Fair takes place at the Redding Community Center on Saturday, April 29, from 10 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.MarkTwainLibrary.org. Pictured with Dr. Wessman Huber and Huckleberry are, from left, Zach Higgins, Betsy Higgins, Tessa Higgins, and Brian Gabriel.