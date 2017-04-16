The Redding Pilot

Two weeks to go until Frog Frolic

By Redding Pilot on April 16, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

 

Huckleberry the Frog always leaps into action the week before the Frog Frolic with a special guest appearance at Redding Elementary School during morning drop-off. Huckleberry, RES Principal Dr. Carrie Wessman Huber and a few froggy friends hand out Mark Twain Library pencils and frog erasers to all students. The Frog Frolic — A Children’s Country Fair takes place at the Redding Community Center on Saturday, April 29, from 10 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.MarkTwainLibrary.org. Pictured with Dr. Wessman Huber and Huckleberry are, from left, Zach Higgins, Betsy Higgins, Tessa Higgins, and Brian Gabriel.

Related posts:

  1. Small Biz Circle will discuss ‘New Year, New Goals” next week
  2. Small Biz Circle: Stop talking and start a real conversation
  3. Library offers films about unique Reddingites next week
  4. Nobel-nominated Native American activist will visit Redding library

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Car crash on Route 107 last night
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress