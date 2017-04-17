Bethel invites Reddingites to LGBTQ ‘Pride’ parade

Redding’s next-door neighbors have issued an open invitation to the community to participate in a ‘Pride’ parade celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community members on Sunday, April 23 on Main Street in Bethel from 1 to 3.

The parade was devised by Bethel Middle School students Hailey Gesler and Marcella Antunes.

“Everyone and anyone can come,” said Hailey’s mother, Alexis Wilson of Bethel.

Those wishing to watch the parade can line Bethel’s Main Street and be prepared for a 1 p.m. step-off time.

Those wishing to march in the parade are asked to gather at P.T. Barnum Square at 12:30.

Wilson thinks this may be the first local Pride parade in Fairfield County. Cities like New Haven and New York are known for hosting large events, but to have one in such a small town is an anomaly.

The parade was devised by the middle schoolers after they conducted a school research project on a specific social problem and it’s affect on an individual. Hailey and Marcella’s project was on discrimination against the LGBTQ community, and Ellen Degeneres.

After the parade, there will be a host of vendors and entertainers collected on the lawn in front of Bethel’s Municipal Center, on School Street, for further congregation.

There will also be a DJ, guest speakers and a “surprise” performer.

Wilson says Bethel’s municipal leaders have been very helpful in organizing the event, and the community has been very welcoming.

“Everyone has been really very helpful and open to the idea,” Wilson said, adding they needed to secure permits from the police, and Park & Recreation departments for the event.

“It’s been great,” she added. “The response from the community is exciting. Just seeing the support that she has in the community for her event is exciting.”

The group is planning to host between 200 and 600 participants during the event.

