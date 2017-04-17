The Redding Pilot

Six area teens injured in crash on Route 107 on Friday

By Redding Pilot on April 17, 2017 in Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Six teens from Redding, Easton and Fairfield were injured in a single car crash on Route 107 near Umpawauag Road at 4:45 p.m.

A black Jeep Liberty was traveling north on Route 107 when the driver lost control, “crossed the southbound travel lane of Route 107 , struck a tree and caught fire,” a press release from Redding Police said.

All occupants were transported to area and regional hospitals with serious to critical injuries.

The case is being investigated by members of the Redding Major Traffic Crash Investigation Team.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or its occupants is asked to contact Sergeant Tim Succi at (203) 938-3400 or [email protected]

Related posts:

  1. Police respond to roaming turkey
  2. Resident arrested during domestic incident on Sanfordtown Road
  3. Cyclist struck by car, and other police news
  4. Two juveniles arrested for 3:30 a.m. fight on New Year

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Alumnae game is May 20 Next Post The Danbury Raid: Events in Ridgefield, Westport and Danbury commemorate Battle of April 1777
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress