The Redding Pilot

Softball: Joel Barlow 5, Brookfield 4

By Redding Pilot on April 17, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Coming from behind twice, the Joel Barlow High baseball team edged Brookfield 5-4 at home on Monday, April 17.

Barlow fell behind 2-0 after a half inning but went on top 3-2 in the bottom of he first. Barlow pitcher Claire McCann then threw three scoreless innings before the Bobcats added two more in the five.

Two runs in the sixth gave the Falcons a lead they did not lose.

Briana Marcelino had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Samantha Hilford also had two hits and drove in a run. Taylor Macchoa hit a two-run home and also scored a run.

McCann got her first high school win, allowing four runs on eight hits with 11 strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter.

Related posts:

  1. Softball: States are within reach
  2. Boys golf: Barlow beats Brookfield
  3. Boys golf: Joel Barlow 164, Brookfield 212
  4. Boys cross country: Falcons win one of three

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Joel Barlow 6, Bunnell 2 Next Post Boys volleyball: Joel Barlow 3, Fairfield Ludlowe 0
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress