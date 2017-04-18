Held to victories in only the doubles matches, the Joel Barlow High boys tennis team was edged 4-3 by Newtown on Monday, April 17.

Newtown took No. 1 singles with Joey Conrad getting forfeit win over Eric Raut. Barlow’s Noah Sobel started with a first-set win at second singles but lost 6-4, 1-6, 2-6 to Francesco Pellicin.

It was a similar situation at third singles with Barlow’s Alex Klein Wassink losing 7-5, 2-6, 1-6 to Dino Vogiatzo. Newtown’s Jackson Dooley defeated Jake Bernard 6-4, 6-3 at fourth singles.

Barlow had the only sweep of the day, coming at first doubles with Adam Ortiz and Matt Lucido defeating Jordan Klein and Grant Larson 6-0, 6-0. Alex Harvey and James Fleming formed the second doubles team that defeated Ben Fetteman and Matt Frazzetta 6-2, 7-6.

At third doubles, James Bebon and Trevor Feltman posted 6-1, 6-3 scores over Nihar Soman and Rohan Mansukhani.