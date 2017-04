Starting the season with a win, the Joel Barlow High girls golf team defeated Weston 227-238 at Aspetuck Valley Country Cub on Monday, April 17.

Molly Healey led Barlow with a round of 49 for nine holes and was the medalist for the match. Jessica Huminski shot a 57, a stroke ahead of Madison Amente.

Elena Boask shot a 63. Also playing in the match, Shannon Gilbert had a 74.

Halley Melito led Weston with a 54.