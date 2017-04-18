Winning all but one match, the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team beat host Newtown 6-1 on Monday, April 17.

Barlow’s only sweep was at first singles and featured Maddie Massey posting 6-0, 6-0 scores over Amanda Berry. Second singles went to three sets with Cally Higgins holding off Amanda Conrod 6-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Elizabeth McCain was at third singles for a 6-2, 6-3 win over Megan Cooney. Completing the singles sweep, Anastasia Fassman defeated Rachel Goldman 6-1, 6-1 at fourth singles.

It was a close first doubles match with Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko going three sets to bear Tessa Ganbeth and Emily McCoy 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban were 6-0, 6-4 winners over Sophie Wlfman and Julia Anderson at second doubles.

Newtown’s only win was at third doubles when Haley Lambert and Julia Klein defeating Callie Bast and Laurel Winslow 6-3, 7-5.