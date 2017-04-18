The Redding Pilot

Help clean Redding’s streets this Saturday

By Redding Pilot on April 18, 2017 in Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Natalie Ketcham adds a bag to Mt. Trashmore in a previous Rid Litter Day event. This year’s Rid Litter Day is Saturday.

Town officials invite all residents to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 by helping the town rid it’s roads of trash. Residents are asked to come to the Town Green between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to receive gloves, a safety vest, bags and a road assignment as part of a rid litter event. Residents will walk their road assignment and pick up trash that has accumulated over the last year. All of the trash will be made into a “Mount Trashmore” on the Town Green before being taken away.

Related posts:

  1. Go green for Rid Litter Day
  2. Rid Litter Day is Saturday
  3. ‘Mt. Trashmore’ town-wide clean up is next Saturday
  4. Redding organics recycling program kicks off this Saturday

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post BBB: Are you leaking your personal information? Next Post Catching up with cheetahs
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress