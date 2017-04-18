Help clean Redding’s streets this Saturday

Town officials invite all residents to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 by helping the town rid it’s roads of trash. Residents are asked to come to the Town Green between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to receive gloves, a safety vest, bags and a road assignment as part of a rid litter event. Residents will walk their road assignment and pick up trash that has accumulated over the last year. All of the trash will be made into a “Mount Trashmore” on the Town Green before being taken away.