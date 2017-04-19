A back and forth battle in the early innings later sided with the Joel Barlow High baseball team defeated Kolbe Cathedral 12-5 in five innings in a rain-shortened game on Wednesday, April 19.

Kolbe went up 2-0 in the top of the first inning but the Falcons scored three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. The tide swung back to the visitors in the third in the form of two more runs.

The Falcons took the lead for good in the third inning with two more runs but put things out of reach when they had six runners cross the plate in the fourth.

Barlow had eight hits Owen Corazelli and Andrew Johnson each had two.

Starting pitcher Jacob Lenes went four and a third innings, giving up five runs (two earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and five walks. Joey Sherwood relieved him in the fifth.