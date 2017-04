Beating the rain and the competition, the Joel Barlow High boys golf team defeated host New Milford 170-207 at Candlewood Valley Country Club on Wednesday, April 19.

Four Barlow golfers posted consecutive scores. Grant Worthington was the medalist with a six-over-par 41 for nine holes.

Pierce Beach was one stroke behind him with a 42. Mike Brown followed with a 43.

Completing the scoring for the Falcons, Jimmy Stablein shot a 44. Jake Drury was also in the match with a 55.