‘A Prairie Home Companion’ star to visit library on Saturday

Learn how to create stunning three-dimensional photographs with sound effects wizard and actor Fred Newman of “A Prairie Home Companion” during an Allen and Helen Hermes Arts Series workshop on Saturday, April 22, at 3 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library.

An Emmy-award winning artist, Newman is best known as the one-man sound effects machine and star of Garrison Keillor’s radio show A Prairie Home Companion. In his spare time, Newman has learned how to create breathtaking 3-D photographs.

During the workshop, Newman will discuss different methods of taking a three-dimensional photograph and participants will learn how to use cameras or cell phones to create their own 3-D pictures.

“It will change the way you photograph — and see!” Newman said.

In addition to his work on A Prairie Home Companion, Newman has been the voice of Harry in the movie Harry and the Hendersons, and also created sounds for other movies, including Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Practical Magic, and Gremlins, among others.

He hosted the All-New Mickey Mouse Club and Nickelodeon’s Livewire, and created music and sounds for the animated series Doug.

Younger audiences may know him from his word segments on PBS’s Between the Lions, for which he won three Emmys. Newman also revealed some of his secrets for creating sounds in his book MouthSounds.

The workshop is for ages 10 and up and seating is limited. Visual aids will be provided. Register online at www.marktwainlibrary.org or at the library or call 203-938-2545 for information.