A late rally propelled the Joel Barlow High baseball team to a 6-2 win over host Bunnell on Monday, April 17.

Barlow trailed 2-0 after three innings and did not get on the board until the top of the fifth with one run. Down to its last at bat, Barlow plated five runs and retired the Bulldogs in the last of the seventh.

Kyle Andreoli had three hits for Barlow and drove in a run. Clark Gilmore had two hits, including a double, with an RBI. Matt McGannon and Andrew Johnson drove in one and two runs, respectively. Mark D’Augelli also drove in a run.

On the mound, Gilmore went six innings with two runs and one strikeout for the win. McGannon pitched the seventh for the save, striking out two.

Barlow could have used some additional hitting when it visited Notre Dame of Fairfield last Thursday, April 13. Despite a strong pitching performance by McGannon, it came up short 3-2.

Notre Dame went up 1-0 in the second inning on an RBI single by Bob Karosy. The Falcons went ahead in the top of the third as Johnson and D’Augelli each drove in runs.

It remained a 2-1 game until the bottom of the fifth, when Jeremy Tierney drove in two runs for the Lancers. Barlow could not respond in its two remaining turns at the plate.

Brendan Cegelka earned the win for Notre Dame, going seven innings, surrendering two runs and five hits, striking out four, and walking none. McGannon took the loss. He went five innings, surrendering three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.

Barlow had trouble containing host Westhill on Saturday. The Vikings plated at least one run in all but one inning to win 9-2 in a non-conference game.

Westhill took an early lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Hunter Semmel. Barlow tied it up in the top of the second, courtesy of a two-out single by Gilmore.

Westhill took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning on a pair of solo home runs by Bobby Zmarzlak and Dean DePreta. It added another three in the sixth, helped in part by a triple by Semmel.

Ryan Lutinski’s RBI single in the top of the seventh accounted for Barlow’s other run.

The Falcons had 10 hits in the game but left 11 runners on base. Gilmore, Johnson and D’Augelli each had multiple hits.

Now 2-4, Barlow hosts Stratford on Friday at 4:15 p.m., is home to Danbury on Saturday at noon, is home to New Milford on Monday at 4:14 and is at Newtown on Wednesday at 6.