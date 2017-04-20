Somewhat of a slow start masked a strong finish for the Joel Barlow High boys lacrosse team when it hosted Weston.

The Falcons were held to just a goal in the first quarter on Tuesday, April 11. Once they got their attack in motion, they were hard to stop in a 15-8 win.

Weston struck in the first minute on a goal by Alec Steinberg before the Falcons tied it, courtesy of a goal by Tyler Starrett. Although Steinberg again put his team out front later in the frame, it marked the last time the Trojans would have the lead.

“We weren’t too worried,” said Barlow head coach John Distler. “Traditionally, we’re a slow-starting team.”

The second period was all Barlow, which put six straight goals on the board, including four straight by Starrett, giving the hosts a 7-2 halftime advantage.

Barlow’s run continued into the second half with a pair of goals by Grayson DiMiceli within the span of less than a minute. Steinberg stopped the run with his third goal with seven minutes left in the third frame, but Barlow did not relent, stretching its lead to 12-4 early in the fourth quarter to keep a safe distance.

“We picked it up,” said Distler. “We had a lot of good possessions and some good shots.”

The Falcons were led by Starrett, who racked up seven goals. He also had an assist.

Tom Rossini (one assist), Jack Goldburg, (three assists) and DiMiceli (one assist) each had two goals. Andrew Powell (three assists) and Max Sokolich (two assists) each had one goal. Rob Bartlett had one assist.

Steinberg led Weston with six goals.

Alec Wilson made 13 saves in goal for Barlow.

The Falcons had a better start when they visited Brookfield two days later en route to a 13-5 win.

The visitors led 4-0 after one quarter and stretched their lead to 7-0 before Brookfield could get on the board with two goals in the final two minutes of the first half. When play resumed, the Bobcats drew a little closer with a goal midway through the third quarter.

“All of a sudden we went flat to start the second half,” said Distler. “I wasn’t quite sure what was going on.”

Any threat by the hosts soon disappeared as Barlow scored four straight to remain out of reach.

Starrett led Barlow with five goals. Powell was next with three.

Sokolich netted two, while Rossini, Calvin Peterson and Goldburg each tallied one. The latter also had three assists. DiMiceli led in assists with five. Ryan Gombos had one.

Harrison Manesis led Brookfield with two goals.

Wilson was in goal for the Falcons, making six saves.

Barlow visits New Fairfield today (Thursday) at 4 p.m., hosts Simsbury on Saturday at 2 and is at Glastonbury on Tuesday at 6.