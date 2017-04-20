The Redding Pilot

Boys tennis: Falcons sweep Red Devils

By Rocco Valluzzo on April 20, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Joel Barlow High’s Jake Bernard was at fourth singles in a boys tennis match against Newtown on Monday, April 17. Barlow lost a close 4-3 decision. — Rocco Paul Valluzzo photo

Winning each match in straight sets, the Joel Barlow High boys tennis team swept host Stratford 7-0 on Monday, April 10.

Eric Raut had the lone shutout of the day, defeating Aljellati Mohamed 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Jake Bernard just missed doing likewise at second singles, giving up a game in a 6-1, 6-0 win over Wahen Francois.

It was closer at third singles before Jackson Connor defeated Mohammad Chaudharg 7-5, 6-2. Also getting a singles win, James Fleming defeated Pablo DeFreitas 6-4, 6-0 in the No. 4 spot.

Alex Harvey and Adam Ortiz teamed up at first doubles for a 6-4, 6-0 win over Ben Andrade and Dan Schaefer.

It was a near sweep at second doubles with Matt Lucido and James Bebon posting 6-1, 6-0 scores over Fawaz Aljellati and Ivan Espinal. Jack Baillie and Bob Tremont formed the third doubles team that defeated Giovanni Gramajo and Juan Alvarez 6-2, 6-1.

Held to victories in only the doubles matches, the Falcons got edged 4-3 by Newtown on Monday, April 17.

Newtown took No. 1 singles with Joey Conrad getting a forfeit win over Raut. Barlow’s Noah Sobel started with a first-set win at second singles but lost 6-4, 1-6, 2-6 to Francesco Pellicin.

It was a similar situation at third singles with Barlow’s Alex Klein Wassink losing 7-5, 2-6, 1-6 to Dino Vogiatzo. Newtown’s Jackson Dooley defeated Bernard 6-4, 6-3 at fourth singles.

Barlow had the only sweep of the day, coming at first doubles with Ortiz and Lucido defeating Jordan Klein and Grant Larson 6-0, 6-0. Harvey and Fleming formed the second doubles team that defeated Ben Futteman and Matt Frazzetta 6-2, 7-6.

At third doubles, Bebon and Trevor Feltman posted 6-1, 6-3 scores over Nihar Soman and Rohan Mansukhani.

Barlow hosts New Fairfield today (Thursday) at 3:45 p.m., is home to Masuk on Friday at 4:15, hosts Immaculate on Monday at 3:45 and goes to Bethel on Wednesday at 3:45.

