Posting shutouts in four of the seven matches, the Joel Barlow High boys tennis team swept New Fairfield on Thursday, April 20.

Eric Raut got the sweep at first singles with 6-0, 6-0 scores over Rich Flandreau. At second singles, Noah Sobel defeated Steve Porter 6-3, 6-2.

Also winning in straight sets, Jake Bernard was a 6-2, 6-1 winner over Kyle Van Vlack at third singles. Jesse Hubicki was at fourth singles for a 6-1, 6-1 win over Rich Bessel.

The Falcons dominated the doubles matches, sweeping all by 6-0, 6-0 scores. Adam Ortiz and Matt Lucido defeated Mike Azzi and Pete Marsiglia in the No, 1 spot.

Alex Harvey and Alex Klein Wassink did likewise to Derek Diejl and Joe Martin at No. 2 and James Bebon and Trevor Feltman defeated Jack Mayer and Brian Kunak in the same fashion.