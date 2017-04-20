Overcoming a deficit and then protecting a comfortable lead gave the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team a pair of victories in its two most recent games.

The Falcons, who hosted Brookfield on Thursday, April 13, were down three goals in the second half. Not only did they manage to shut down their opponent’s attack, they stepped theirs up a bit for a 7-6 win in overtime.

Barlow was down 6-3 at halftime before shutting out Brookfield the rest of the way and managed to tie the score, forcing overtime. A goal by Sarah Witherbee in the extra period sealed the win.

Cat Goncalves scored three goals for Barlow. Maddie Porter, Witherbee, Julia Shapiro and Elena Petron each netted one.

Megan Kowalski had four saves in goal for the Falcons.

A five-goal lead held up for the Falcons in a 13-5 win over Masuk at home on Monday, April 17.

The hosts went up 7-2 after one half of play and did not let up for the remainder of the night.

Tess Siburn led the Falcons with six goals. Goncalves and Witherbee each netted two.

Shapiro, Hannah Tunick and Porter all scored one apiece. Elena Patron had an assist.

Gabby Becket led Masuk with three goals.

Eve Grassie made eight saves in goal for Barlow, now 3-3. It hosts New Fairfield today (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m., is at Fairfield Ludlowe at 3 on Saturday and visits Immaculate on Tuesday at 3:45.