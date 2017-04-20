The Redding Pilot

Girls lacrosse: Falcons win in overtime

By Redding Pilot on April 20, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Joel Barlow High’s Sarah Witherbee scored two goals in the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team’s 13-5 win over Masuk on Tuesday, April 17. She also had the game-winner in a 7-6 overtime win over Brookfield four days earlier. — Scott Mullin photo

Overcoming a deficit and then protecting a comfortable lead gave the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team a pair of victories in its two most recent games.

The Falcons, who hosted Brookfield on Thursday, April 13, were down three goals in the second half. Not only did they manage to shut down their opponent’s attack, they stepped theirs up a bit for a 7-6 win in overtime.

Barlow was down 6-3 at halftime before shutting out Brookfield the rest of the way and managed to tie the score, forcing overtime. A goal by Sarah Witherbee in the extra period sealed the win.

Cat Goncalves scored three goals for Barlow. Maddie Porter, Witherbee, Julia Shapiro and Elena Petron each netted one.

Megan Kowalski had four saves in goal for the Falcons.

A five-goal lead held up for the Falcons in a 13-5 win over Masuk at home on Monday, April 17.

The hosts went up 7-2 after one half of play and did not let up for the remainder of the night.

Tess Siburn led the Falcons with six goals. Goncalves and Witherbee each netted two.

Shapiro, Hannah Tunick and Porter all scored one apiece. Elena Patron had an assist.

Gabby Becket led Masuk with three goals.

Eve Grassie made eight saves in goal for Barlow, now 3-3. It hosts New Fairfield today (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m., is at Fairfield Ludlowe at 3 on Saturday and visits Immaculate on Tuesday at 3:45.

Related posts:

  1. Girls lacrosse: Joel Barlow 16, Masuk 5
  2. Girls lacrosse: Joel Barlow 12, Brookfield 6
  3. Girls lacrosse: Joel Barlow 7, Brookfield 6 (OT)
  4. Girls lacrosse: Joel Barlow 13, Masuk 5

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Boys lacrosse: Barlow wins fourth straight Next Post Boys volleyball: Barlow must maintain focus
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress