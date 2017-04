In a rematch of last season’s South-West Conference finalists, the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team defeated New Fairfield 9-7 on Thursday, April 20.

The Falcons took a 4-2 lead in the first half before the two sides matches each other goal for goal in the second.

Tess Siburn led the Falcons with five goals. Julia Shapiro (three assists), SarahW itherbee, Cat Goncalves (two assists) and Elana Petron each netted one.

Megan Kowalski made eight saves in goal for Barlow.