The Redding Pilot

Girls tennis: Joel Barlow 7, New Fairfield 0

By Redding Pilot on April 20, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Another sweep went the way of the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team as it defeated host New Fairfield 7-0 on Thursday, April 20.

Barlow won all of the matches in straight sets. Maddie Massey defeated Dana Nevine 6-2, 6-2 at first singles and Cally Higgins did likewise to Licie Tuthill in the No. 2 spot with 6-1, 6-2 scores.

Just missing a sweep at third singles, Elizabeth McCain was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Lena Ciardi. Anastasia Fassman got that shutout at fourth singes with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sophia Salem.

Teaming up at first doubles, Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko had 6-1, 6-4 scores to beat Natalie Valez and Lili Racal. Kirsty Kudej and Veronica Galban were at second doubles to defeated Fiona Brockner and Meghan Aahmati 6-0, 6-3.

Callie Bast and Laurel Winslow were winners at third doubles with 6-2, 6-3 scores against Kelsey Finlay and Kellie Murtha.

Related posts:

  1. Girls tennis: Barlow blanks New Fairfield
  2. Girl tennis: Joel Barlow 4, New Fairfield 3
  3. Girls tennis: Winning streak hits six matches
  4. Girls tennis: Rematch goes to Barlow this time

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Girls golf : Joel Barlow 215, Bunnell 312 Next Post Boys lacrosse: New Fairfield 11, Joel Barlow 7
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress