Scoring at least three runs in each at bat, the Joel Barlow High varsity softball team defeated Kolbe Cathedral 26-3 on Wednesday, April 19, in a game that was stopped after four and a half innings due to the mercy rule.

Barlow put things out of reach in the first inning with nine runs. After Kolbe scored on in its next turn the Falcons tacked on another three in the second. They did the most damage in the third with 11 runs and finished with three more in the fourth to finalize the score.

The Falcons racked up 19 hits. Briana Marcelino had a big day at the plate,getting three hits (double, home run), including the 100th of her high school career. She also drove in five runs and scored two.

Scotland Davis had three hits with three runs and two RBI. Taylor Macchia (home, run, double, two runs, two RBI), Kristen Acocella (double, three runs, one RBI), Samantha Hilford (three runs), Sabrina Lalor (two runs, three RBI) and Caitlin Colangelo (three runs) all had two hits apiece.

Colangelo also pitched three innings with three runs (two earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks for the win. Claire McCann threw two innings for the save with three strikeouts and four walks.