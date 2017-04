Town officials invite all residents to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, by helping the town rid its roads of trash.

Residents are asked to come to the Town Green between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to receive gloves, a safety vest, bags, and a road assignment as part of a Rid Litter event.

Residents will walk their assigned road and pick up trash that has accumulated over the last year.

All of the trash will be made into a “Mt. Trashmore” on the Town Green before being taken away.