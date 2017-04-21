Reddingite ‘clowns around’ for good at Stamford Hospital

Whenever patients at Stamford Hospital are feeling sad or need a little mood booster, the staff knows just what to do — they call in the clowns.

One of these clowns is Nancy Cross, an 83-year-old resident of Meadow Ridge retirement community in Redding who volunteers her time performing as a clown.

Twice a month for the past 15 years — along with another clown — Cross goes from room to room at the hospital, entertaining patients of all ages by telling jokes, singing songs, making balloon animals, and performing magic acts and card and rope tricks.

“We get many residents to sing along with us,” she said.

Cross visits about 15 to 20 rooms each time she’s at Stamford Hospital.

“We are trained in how to react in hospital situations with patients. We leave it up to the patients to direct the conversation. If they want to talk, we are there to listen,” said Cross, who is a mother of five and grandmother of nine.

Aside from Stamford Hospital, Cross volunteers at birthday parties at Meadow Ridge, as well as at senior centers in New Canaan and Norwalk, and at the United Methodist Church of New Canaan.

“We do this to bring a little happiness and sunshine into patients’ lives,” she said.

Clowning has been an eye-opening experience for Cross.

She said she gets much more out of clowning than she puts into it. “I get a lot of pleasure out of doing it. It comes back to me tenfold,” she said.

“The people are so appreciative. Almost every time we go, someone says, ‘This is the happiest I have been all day.’ I take their mind off their troubles for a few minutes,” she said.

While Cross’s clown name at Meadow Ridge is Fancy Nancy, at Stamford Hospital it’s Dr. A. Joy. “Joy was the name of my granddaughter who died at 18 from leukemia. I wanted to honor her memory,” she said.

Sometimes the clowns get special requests. “The hospital staff would tell us there is a request for a clown and give us a room number. It’s usually someone who is sad and would like some cheering up,” Cross said.

All clowns design their own costumes. Cross owns five costumes, but her favorite has an American flag theme.

“I think we are so lucky to be Americans,” she said.

Cross learned how to be a clown from taking a free six-week training class at Norwalk Community College’s “Lifetime Learners” program.

“An 80-year-old woman taught it. I enjoyed it so much that I signed up to take another course at Stamford Hospital,” Cross said. The course is called Health and Humor Associates (HAHAs).

Cross has now come full circle — she is a clown instructor. “We train new clowns every two years,” she said.

In addition, some of her children — as well as some of her grandchildren — volunteer as clowns with her.

Cross shared one of the jokes she often tells people. “Before my husband died, he gave me a very special ring. It was three carats,” she said, grinning, as she pulled out a ring with three small plastic orange “carrots” sticking out of it.

Before having children, Cross worked as a mechanical draftsman in Stamford. She is a breast cancer survivor.

Aside from patients and residents, Cross performs for the hospital staff. “We give out candy kisses for the nurses. They need a diversion, too. They have a very hard job,” she said.

In addition to being a clown, Cross volunteers at her church and for the Red Cross blood program.

Cross said she does not intend to retire her clown costumes anytime soon. “I plan to do this for as long as I live.”