The Redding Pilot

Softball: Joel Barlow 15, Stratford 1

By Redding Pilot on April 21, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Scoring in each at bat, the Joel Barlow High softball team defeated Stratford 15-1 on Friday, April 21, in a game that was stopped after four and a half innings due to the mercy rule.

Barlow scored three runs in each of the first two innings. After adding five more in the third, it scored another four in the fourth.

Stratford stopped the shutout with its lone run in the top of the fifth.

The Falcons had just seven hits but took advantage of six errors by the Red Devils.

Taylor Macchio had one hit, scores a run and had three RBI. Brink Marceliono had a double, two RBI and scored three runs.
Kristen Acocella drove in two runs and scored two. Sabrina Lalor also had a hit and scored three runs.

Claire McCann pitched five innings with one run on three hits, nine strikeouts and three walks.

Barlow is now 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the South-West Conference.

Related posts:

  1. Softball: Two innings are the difference
  2. Softball: Week is a sweep for Falcons
  3. Boys golf: Joel Barlow 163, Stratford 258
  4. Softball: Joel Barlow 6, Woodstock Academy 1

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Dunsby runs again for Easton's top seat
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress