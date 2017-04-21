Scoring in each at bat, the Joel Barlow High softball team defeated Stratford 15-1 on Friday, April 21, in a game that was stopped after four and a half innings due to the mercy rule.

Barlow scored three runs in each of the first two innings. After adding five more in the third, it scored another four in the fourth.

Stratford stopped the shutout with its lone run in the top of the fifth.

The Falcons had just seven hits but took advantage of six errors by the Red Devils.

Taylor Macchio had one hit, scores a run and had three RBI. Brink Marceliono had a double, two RBI and scored three runs.

Kristen Acocella drove in two runs and scored two. Sabrina Lalor also had a hit and scored three runs.

Claire McCann pitched five innings with one run on three hits, nine strikeouts and three walks.

Barlow is now 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the South-West Conference.