Falling farther behind as things continued, the Joel Barlow High baseball team lost 11-2 to Danbury in a non-league game on Saturday, April 22.

Danbury captured the lead in the second inning on a two-run double by Javon Hernandez.

After scoring two more in the third, Danbury tacked on another three runs in the fourth thanks to a single by Hernandez and a home run by Brent Jacobellis.

Trailing 11-0 going into the bottom of th sixth, the Falcons then scored their two runs. Ryan Lutinski singled and later scored on a groundout by Christian Marini. Andrew Martinich, who had walked, later scored on a wild pitch.

Andrew Luis, Brian Yim, Kenny Mavtinez, Hernandez, Brian McCarthy, and Jacobellis each had multiple hits for Danbury.

Justin Solimine earned the win for Danbury. He threw five innings, allowing on runs, four hits, and striking out three.

Tiernan Lynch took the loss for Barlow, going four and a third innings, allowing seven runs, ten hits, and striking out three.