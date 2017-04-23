Easton Redding Community Care Coalition to hold conversation

Just a few months ago, a group of parents in the Easton/Redding community began meeting to discuss common concerns regarding the mental health of teens, the uptick in substance abuse, risky behaviors engaged in by adolescents, and what the adult members of the community can do to help support teens.

The meetings have included valuable discussions about worries and possible strategies.

The next meeting of the ERCCC Parents Committee will take place at the Joel Barlow High School Choral Room on Tuesday, April 25, at 6 p.m. Easton and Redding police chiefs plan to attend that meeting to educate the community about what the police forces are dealing with in terms of trying to ensure the safety of our teens.

All concerned residents are encouraged to attend. Additionally, anyone who would like more information or to be included on emails about meetings and ERCCC news, may send an email to [email protected].