Remaining undefeated, the Joel Barlow High boys golf team beat host Weston 179-184 on Monday, April 24, at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

All of Barlow’s golfer shot in the 40s. Grant Worthington led the way and was the medalist for the match with a four-over-par 40 for nine holes.

Mike Brown was one stroke behind him with a 41. Both Jimmy Stablein and Pierce Beach had rounds of 49.

Also playing in the match, James Moore shot a 50.