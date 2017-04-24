Obituary: Edward Anthony Caraluzzi, 81

Edward Anthony Caraluzzi, age 81, of Redding, CT died at Danbury Hospital on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

He was the husband of Pamela Gans Caraluzzi. He was born in Bronx, NY on January 8, 1936; son of the late Julia and Anthony Caraluzzi, Sr.

In addition to his wife, Edward is survived by his son Matthew Caraluzzi and wife Kim, and daughters Linda Stasiukevicius and husband John; Julia Caraluzzi, Gretchen James; and Laura Nelson and husband Rob. Known to his 10 grandchildren as “Papa,” they include: Andrew, Colin, Audra, Claudia, Matthew, Hailey, Benjamin, Jake, Kurt and Logan. Edward is survived by brothers Louis, Robert and Anthony, and their wives along with many nieces and nephews.

Edward spent 54 years working in the family business. He served in the National Guard for 6 years, sang in the Barber Shop Quartet, and was a licensed real estate broker. He was a lector and member of St. Patrick Church in Redding. Edward enjoyed cooking, spending time in Rhode Island with his family and was an avid New York Yankees fan. Calling Redding his home for 52 years where he and Pamela raised their 5 children, his passions included collecting antique toys, growing bonsai, and tending to his tomato plants.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church, 168 Black Rock Turnpike, Redding, on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to the Goldstone Caregiver Center at Danbury Hospital. Please make checks payable to the Goldstone Caregiver Center and send to: Goldstone Caregiver Center, Danbury Hospital, 24 Hospital Avenue, Danbury, CT 06810.

There will be no calling hours.