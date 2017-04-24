“Tryon’s Raid” will be remembered on April 29 in Redding

In recognition of the 240th anniversary of British General William Tryon’s march through Redding Ridge to burn Danbury in the spring of 1777, there will be a special commemorative ceremony Saturday, April 29, honoring the Redding militiamen who were captured while defending their town.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. on the flagpole green located at Cross Highway and Black Rock Turnpike.

Speeches acknowledging the hardships endured by those sympathetic to the Patriot cause and to their Loyalist neighbors during the Revolutionary War will be given by the Rev. Dean Ahlberg of the First Church of Christ, Congregational, and the Rev. Marilyn Anderson, rector of Christ Church Parish. Period music will be provided by the Germantown Ancients Fife and Drum Corps led by Robert Paradise of Redding.

Redding Town Historian Charley Couch will give a historical overview of the tragic day of April 26, 1777, when 16 Redding militia members were captured in a failed attempt to harass the rear guard of the 1,850 British and Loyalist soldiers as they marched up Black Rock Turnpike en route to burn the military stores in Danbury.

The captured soldiers were subsequently imprisoned and held for ransom in New York City. Three Redding men died in captivity and another died soon after his return home from disease contracted while imprisoned in the infamous Sugar House.

There will also be a special re-dedication of the almost-forgotten monument placed nearby in 1935 in memory of Patriot Generals Benedict Arnold, David Wooster and Gold Selleck Silliman, who met at the Redding site the night before the Battle of Ridgefield.