Dog park at Topstone given go-ahead to raise funds

The Redding Board of Selectmen gave resident Max Daignault the go-ahead to begin privately raising funds to build a dog park at the town-owned Topstone Park at its meeting on Monday, April 24.

“We encourage you to begin the fund-raising process,” said First Selectman Julia Pemberton.

Daignault’s plan was endorsed by the Planning Commission by a vote of 3 to 2 two weeks ago.

It calls for the construction of a fenced area alongside the entrance driveway to Topstone Park, approximately 100 yards in from Topstone Road.

It was originally proposed to be built near the Redding Community Center on Route 107, but a number of problems arose with that location.

The new Topstone location would be a “natural” dog park, with trees and stone walls left within the confines of the fenced area.

Daignault is partnering with the Redding Athletic Fields Committee in the plan in order to use the 501(c)(3) account operated by that committee for fund raising.

He estimates the project will cost about $19,000 to construct, and that the finished park will require $300 per year in annual upkeep costs — mostly for disposable paper bags.