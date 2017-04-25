The Redding Pilot

Girls golf: Joel Barlow 215, Notre Dame 220

By Redding Pilot on April 25, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Posting the same score for the second straight match, the Joel Barlow High girls golf team defeated Notre Dame of Fairfield 215-220 at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course on Monday, April 24.

Molly Healey was the medalist for the match. Despite having a 10 on the first hole, she recovered to lead the Falcons with a 48, one stroke ahead of Notre Dame’s Jenny Goldstein.

In her first match in Barlow’s top five, Riley Spurgeon was next for her team with a 52. Jessica Huminski had a 56.

Completing the scoring for the team, Madison Amente had a 59. Shannon Gilbert shot a 6-1.

