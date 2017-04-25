The Redding Pilot

Girls tennis: Joel Barlow 6, Immaculate 1

By Redding Pilot on April 25, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Winning its first straight match, the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team defeated Immaculate 6-1, on Monday, April 24, at Rogers Park in Danbury.

All but one of the singles matches went to the Falcons. Maddie Massey posted 6-2, 6-2 scores at No. 1 over Lauren Crone.

Call Higgins was a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Maria Ringes at second singles. Also getting a win, Elizabeth McCain shut out Steph Chimbo 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Immaculate’s only singles win was in the No. 4 spot with Marcella Daily posting 6-1, 6-2 scores over Anastasia Fassman.

At first doubles, Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko were 6-1, 6-3 winners over Vanessa Roman and Keliegh Zuckert. Kirsty Kudej and Veronica Galban wee at second doubles for a 6-3, 6-0 win over Finan Deakin and Jamison Nolan.

The third doubles team of Callie Bast and Laurel Winslow posted 6-3, 6-2 scores to beat Lauren Garvey and Ellen Apotheker.

Related posts:

  1. Girls tennis: Barlow sweeps Immaculate
  2. Joel Barlow 7, Immaculate 0
  3. Baseball: Four-game stretch brings one win
  4. Field hockey: Joel Barlow 3, Immaculate 0

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Boys golf: Joel Barlow 179, Weston 184 Next Post Girls golf: Joel Barlow 215, Notre Dame 220
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress